Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Volatility At 7.83%, Should You Add A Position?

Zynex Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) is 140.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.51 and a high of $29.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The ZYXI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.24% off the consensus price target high of $31.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 19.78% higher than the price target low of $22.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.05, the stock is -18.57% and -19.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 27.75% off its SMA200. ZYXI registered 105.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.35.

The stock witnessed a -24.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.94%, and is -3.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.83% over the week and 8.33% over the month.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) has around 283 employees, a market worth around $646.98M and $60.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.03 and Fwd P/E is 32.63. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.35% and -39.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.50%).

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zynex Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $22.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 84.00% year-over-year.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in Zynex Inc. (ZYXI), with 17.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.75% while institutional investors hold 39.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.28M, and float is at 19.56M with Short Float at 28.73%. Institutions hold 19.89% of the Float.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOORHEAD DANIEL J, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that MOORHEAD DANIEL J bought 2,733 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 30 at a price of $18.11 per share for a total of $49495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19001.0 shares.

Zynex Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 14 that Sandgaard Thomas (President, CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 1,250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 14 and was made at $22.00 per share for $27.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.68 million shares of the ZYXI stock.

Zynex Inc. (ZYXI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) that is -44.96% lower over the past 12 months. FONAR Corporation (FONR) is -0.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.56% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.08.