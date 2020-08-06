A peek at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE): Who has invested in It?

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) is -11.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $16.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPNE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.04% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.76% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.55% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.70, the stock is 38.96% and 30.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.9 million and changing 28.52% at the moment leaves the stock 17.21% off its SMA200. SPNE registered -13.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.13.

The stock witnessed a 6.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.39%, and is 9.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 6.13% over the month.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) has around 386 employees, a market worth around $284.52M and $159.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.80% and -18.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.00%).

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $33.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.20% in year-over-year returns.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE), with 3.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.58% while institutional investors hold 73.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.42M, and float is at 23.76M with Short Float at 3.14%. Institutions hold 63.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is First Light Asset Management, LLC with over 4.49 million shares valued at $36.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.48% of the SPNE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Novo Holdings A/S with 1.72 million shares valued at $14.02 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.57 million shares representing 5.78% and valued at over $12.86 million, while Driehaus Capital Management, LLC holds 5.03% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $11.2 million.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARUSO RICHARD E, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CARUSO RICHARD E sold 4,921 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $10.56 per share for a total of $51959.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15457.0 shares.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 13 that Valentine Keith (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 13 and was made at $11.12 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the SPNE stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (SPNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -18.13% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.68% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.67 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.31.