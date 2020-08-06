Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) is 16.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $3.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The USAS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $4.21 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.2% off the consensus price target high of $6.25 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.39% higher than the price target low of $3.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 16.05% and 31.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -4.05% at the moment leaves the stock 37.97% off its SMA200. USAS registered 23.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 31.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8043 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4239.

The stock witnessed a 42.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.90%, and is 7.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.44% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.33. Distance from 52-week low is 255.00% and -9.45% from its 52-week high.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $15.02M over the same period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), with 5.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.76% while institutional investors hold 23.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.03M, and float is at 84.40M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 21.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 4.47 million shares valued at $6.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.22% of the USAS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Merk Investments LLC with 1.98 million shares valued at $3.04 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC which holds 1.93 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $5.1 million, while Ruffer LLP holds 1.37% of the shares totaling 1.45 million with a market value of $2.23 million.