Analysts suggest The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) could spike 39.0% in a year

The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is -6.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $11.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The MIK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $5.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -306.67% lower than the price target low of $1.95 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.93, the stock is 15.05% and 25.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.57 million and changing 5.38% at the moment leaves the stock 41.52% off its SMA200. MIK registered 11.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.48.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 162.83%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) has around 4000 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $4.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.55 and Fwd P/E is 5.19. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 693.50% and -28.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.00%).

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Michaels Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK), with 696.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 117.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.87M, and float is at 93.69M with Short Float at 26.85%. Institutions hold 117.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with over 52.8 million shares valued at $85.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 35.83% of the MIK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackstone Group Inc. with 20.39 million shares valued at $33.04 million to account for 13.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 11.96 million shares representing 8.12% and valued at over $19.38 million, while Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds 5.70% of the shares totaling 8.39 million with a market value of $13.6 million.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PAPPAS PHILO, the company’s Pres. – Merch. & Supply Chain. SEC filings show that PAPPAS PHILO sold 1,242 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $6.65 per share for a total of $8259.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64910.0 shares.

The Michaels Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 06 that RAFF BERYL (Director) bought a total of 6,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 06 and was made at $7.47 per share for $50049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30993.0 shares of the MIK stock.

The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GameStop Corp. (GME) that is trading 19.41% up over the past 12 months. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) is 0.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.03% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.6.