Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) is -5.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AQST stock was last observed hovering at around $5.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.9% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 26.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.92, the stock is 20.67% and 17.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 7.83% at the moment leaves the stock 26.82% off its SMA200. AQST registered 75.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.21.

The stock witnessed a 16.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.00%, and is 4.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) has around 232 employees, a market worth around $187.15M and $48.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 319.86% and -40.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-106.20%).

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $8.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.40% in year-over-year returns.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST), with 4.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.68% while institutional investors hold 66.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.57M, and float is at 29.53M with Short Float at 6.44%. Institutions hold 57.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bratton Capital Management, LP with over 11.5 million shares valued at $25.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.25% of the AQST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 1.75 million shares valued at $3.83 million to account for 5.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.63 million shares representing 1.87% and valued at over $1.37 million, while DG Capital Management, LLC holds 1.63% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $1.2 million.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kendall Keith J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that Kendall Keith J sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $5.11 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.64 million shares.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Schobel Alexander Mark (Chief Innovation/Tech Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.9 million shares of the AQST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Schobel Alexander Mark (Chief Innovation/Tech Officer) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $4.50 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 1,022,113 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (AQST).