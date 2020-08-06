BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) is 5.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $4.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.94% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 78.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.35, the stock is 18.62% and 28.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 15.79% off its SMA200. BLRX registered -37.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8441 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8118.

The stock witnessed a 39.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.07%, and is 13.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.58% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 121.42% and -43.26% from its 52-week high.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLineRx Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), with institutional investors hold 23.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.77M, and float is at 10.04M with Short Float at 6.87%. Institutions hold 23.39% of the Float.