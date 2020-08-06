CRNC Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Now

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) is 123.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.39 and a high of $52.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The CRNC stock was last observed hovering at around $50.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.9% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.93% off the consensus price target high of $62.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -87.66% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.42, the stock is 37.57% and 38.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 7.72% at the moment leaves the stock 121.20% off its SMA200. CRNC registered a gain of 141.95% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.85.

The stock witnessed a 18.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 151.84%, and is 27.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.78% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.87B and $324.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 33.77. Profit margin for the company is 30.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 377.79% and 3.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerence Inc. (CRNC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerence Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $80.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Top Institutional Holders

305 institutions hold shares in Cerence Inc. (CRNC), with 82.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 89.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.44M, and float is at 36.35M with Short Float at 15.83%. Institutions hold 89.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 3.55 million shares valued at $54.65 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.72% of the CRNC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.16 million shares valued at $48.67 million to account for 8.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 3.01 million shares representing 8.25% and valued at over $46.34 million, while First Trust Advisors LP holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $73.68 million.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Cerence Inc. (CRNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ortmanns Stefan, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Ortmanns Stefan sold 1,116 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $29.11 per share for a total of $32487.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

Cerence Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Ortmanns Stefan (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $25.15 per share for $25045.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the CRNC stock.