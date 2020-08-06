Dissecting Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) is 24.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.46 and a high of $62.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRM stock was last observed hovering at around $59.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.94% off its average median price target of $64.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.84% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -37.72% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.35, the stock is 25.22% and 26.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 6.63% at the moment leaves the stock 26.46% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.61.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and is 18.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) has around 800 employees, a market worth around $6.50B and $1.33B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 64.72% and 1.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vroom Inc. (VRM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vroom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $234.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -180.70% this year.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.45M, and float is at 5.60M with Short Float at 33.67%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Frontier Capital Management Company LLC with over 59883.0 shares valued at $3.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the VRM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Zweig-Dimenna Associates LLC with 43140.0 shares valued at $2.25 million to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Columbus Circle Investors which holds 11027.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $0.52 million.

Vroom Inc. (VRM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Vroom Inc. (VRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times.