Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Volatility At 7.81%, Should You Add A Position?

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.73 and a high of $27.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPZM stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.73% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 18.56% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.03, the stock is -10.26% and -20.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing 5.93% at the moment leaves the stock -27.65% off its SMA200. EPZM registered 9.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.15.

The stock witnessed a -22.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.68%, and is -15.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.81% over the week and 5.82% over the month.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) has around 203 employees, a market worth around $1.26B and $17.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.85% and -53.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.70%).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Epizyme Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $7.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.70% in year-over-year returns.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Top Institutional Holders

199 institutions hold shares in Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), with 4.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.04% while institutional investors hold 105.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 99.62M, and float is at 79.09M with Short Float at 13.61%. Institutions hold 100.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 13.56 million shares valued at $210.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.42% of the EPZM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RP Management, LLC with 9.17 million shares valued at $142.18 million to account for 9.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 8.77 million shares representing 8.68% and valued at over $136.0 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 6.99 million with a market value of $108.37 million.

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MOTT DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOTT DAVID M bought 62,019 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $16.03 per share for a total of $0.99 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 82601.0 shares.

Epizyme Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that Beaulieu Joseph (Corporate Controller) sold a total of 317 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $16.15 per share for $5120.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4838.0 shares of the EPZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 26, Bazemore Robert B (President & CEO) disposed off 4,773 shares at an average price of $16.15 for $77084.0. The insider now directly holds 250,098 shares of Epizyme Inc. (EPZM).

Epizyme Inc. (EPZM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novartis AG (NVS) that is -7.24% lower over the past 12 months. Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) is 126.25% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 25.74% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.08.