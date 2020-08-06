Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) turns bearish with loss of -0.7 points

Genesis Energy L.P. (NYSE: GEL) is -67.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.58 and a high of $23.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The GEL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is -10.88% and -23.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing -10.56% at the moment leaves the stock -51.59% off its SMA200. GEL registered -69.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.65.

The stock witnessed a 1.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is -2.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 6.90% over the month.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $853.88M and $2.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.84 and Fwd P/E is 15.98. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.84% and -74.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genesis Energy L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $484.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 128.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Top Institutional Holders

147 institutions hold shares in Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL), with 15.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.56% while institutional investors hold 85.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 122.58M, and float is at 105.74M with Short Float at 2.11%. Institutions hold 74.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 19.11 million shares valued at $74.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.60% of the GEL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alps Advisors Inc. with 14.05 million shares valued at $55.09 million to account for 11.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Chickasaw Capital Management, LLC which holds 7.83 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $56.56 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 5.65 million with a market value of $22.15 million.

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ALBERT CONRAD P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALBERT CONRAD P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $3.04 per share for a total of $30391.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Genesis Energy L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Davison James E (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $3.49 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.61 million shares of the GEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Jesulaitis Kristen O (General Counsel & Secretary) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.78 for $47791.0. The insider now directly holds 55,000 shares of Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL).

Genesis Energy L.P. (GEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) that is trading -46.14% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -53.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -149.33% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.7.