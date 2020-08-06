Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) is 76.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $0.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $0.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.91, the stock is 23.29% and 60.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.93 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 80.48% off its SMA200. GPL registered 9.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 52.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6217 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5063.

The stock witnessed a 66.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.68%, and is 7.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.59% over the week and 7.34% over the month.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) has around 821 employees, a market worth around $302.23M and $230.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.83. Profit margin for the company is -53.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 302.48% and 1.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.30%).

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $16.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -458.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 36.60% in year-over-year returns.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) Top Institutional Holders

67 institutions hold shares in Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL), with 3.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 29.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 311.95M, and float is at 310.28M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 87.79% up over the past 12 months. First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is 39.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.28% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.87.