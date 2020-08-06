Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) stock Surged by 4.62% yesterday

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) is -46.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $12.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $6.64 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.22% off the consensus price target high of $14.35 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -31.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.57, the stock is 19.63% and 15.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing 4.62% at the moment leaves the stock -20.87% off its SMA200. TV registered -29.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.88.

The stock witnessed a 16.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.35%, and is 14.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.21% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) has around 43186 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $4.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.06. Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.29% and -47.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -22.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.40% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Top Institutional Holders

192 institutions hold shares in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV), with institutional investors hold 49.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 564.00M, and float is at 558.57M with Short Float at 0.37%. Institutions hold 49.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 68.15 million shares valued at $395.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.78% of the TV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Harris Associates L.P. with 65.33 million shares valued at $378.91 million to account for 11.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 31.91 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $185.07 million, while Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust holds 2.92% of the shares totaling 16.88 million with a market value of $97.9 million.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading 65.67% up over the past 12 months. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) is -6.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.02% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.