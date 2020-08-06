Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:HSDT Stock Is Going Next

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) is -39.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $2.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The HSDT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is 14.86% and 20.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 4.03% at the moment leaves the stock -9.32% off its SMA200. HSDT registered -71.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4995 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5784.

The stock witnessed a 23.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.66%, and is 11.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.37% over the week and 11.36% over the month.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) has around 19 employees, a market worth around $21.92M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 146.75% and -72.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-413.70%).

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.50% this year.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT), with 7.62M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.02% while institutional investors hold 33.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.04M, and float is at 30.92M with Short Float at 3.25%. Institutions hold 26.57% of the Float.

Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Helius Medical Technologies Inc. (HSDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 33 times.