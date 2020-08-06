Here are the top Institutional holders of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -41.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $17.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $6.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $7.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.67% off the consensus price target high of $12.60 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -140.0% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.72, the stock is 3.95% and 12.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock -7.26% off its SMA200. YPF registered -56.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.99.

The stock witnessed a 9.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.07%, and is 5.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.06% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $4.60B and $10.00B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.67% and -60.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.7 with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.80% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

213 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), with institutional investors hold 17.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.39M, and float is at 172.45M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 17.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.34 million shares valued at $38.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Brandes Investment Partners L.P. with 8.84 million shares valued at $36.86 million to account for 5.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.55 million shares representing 3.22% and valued at over $23.16 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 1.88% of the shares totaling 3.24 million with a market value of $13.53 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -39.81% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -38.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.35% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.82.