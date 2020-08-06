Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) is -73.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.69 and a high of $92.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.7% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.7% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -73.58% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.83, the stock is -4.63% and -14.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.67 million and changing 8.89% at the moment leaves the stock -56.59% off its SMA200. SPR registered -73.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.12.

The stock witnessed a -20.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.76%, and is -11.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.99% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) has around 18200 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.90. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.15% and -77.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $995.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -52.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.20% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Top Institutional Holders

560 institutions hold shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 99.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.70M, and float is at 96.10M with Short Float at 11.89%. Institutions hold 98.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.72 million shares valued at $256.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.15% of the SPR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Darsana Capital Partners LP with 8.26 million shares valued at $197.71 million to account for 7.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.88 million shares representing 6.52% and valued at over $164.57 million, while Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 5.09 million with a market value of $121.89 million.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON ROBERT D sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $86.99 per share for a total of $43495.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11735.0 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 03 that JOHNSON ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 03 and was made at $79.58 per share for $39790.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12235.0 shares of the SPR stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 5.46% up over the past 12 months. CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) is -54.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 41.73% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.