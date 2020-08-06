Here is a breakdown of the Upwork Inc. (UPWK) stock performance

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) is 64.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $17.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The UPWK stock was last observed hovering at around $17.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.42% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.55% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -50.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.09, the stock is 2.47% and 10.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.93 million and changing -13.82% at the moment leaves the stock 39.01% off its SMA200. UPWK registered 11.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.41.

The stock witnessed a 21.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.75%, and is 24.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) has around 570 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $314.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.58% and -14.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Upwork Inc. (UPWK) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Upwork Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $85.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.90% in year-over-year returns.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in Upwork Inc. (UPWK), with 10.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.09% while institutional investors hold 81.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.12M, and float is at 103.80M with Short Float at 4.95%. Institutions hold 74.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldfarb Andrew P with over 7.05 million shares valued at $45.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.13% of the UPWK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.94 million shares valued at $44.75 million to account for 6.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 6.35 million shares representing 5.51% and valued at over $40.93 million, while Ancient Art, L.P. holds 4.84% of the shares totaling 5.57 million with a market value of $35.96 million.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Upwork Inc. (UPWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Hayden, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Brown Hayden sold 1,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 20 at a price of $14.67 per share for a total of $18883.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Upwork Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Brown Hayden (President & CEO) sold a total of 23,858 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $11.92 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.38 million shares of the UPWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Gilpin Eric (Senior VP, Sales) disposed off 3,279 shares at an average price of $12.60 for $41329.0. The insider now directly holds 6,061 shares of Upwork Inc. (UPWK).