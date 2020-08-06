IMV Inc. (IMV) picks momentum as shares rise 4.24%

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ: IMV) is 77.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.35 and a high of $6.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMV stock was last observed hovering at around $5.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $7.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.18% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -68.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.04, the stock is 8.40% and 38.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.53 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 66.03% off its SMA200. IMV registered 89.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.12.

The stock witnessed a 76.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.70%, and is 4.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 12.38% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 273.33% and -26.10% from its 52-week high.

IMV Inc. (IMV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMV Inc. (IMV) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMV Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020.

IMV Inc. (IMV) Top Institutional Holders

27 institutions hold shares in IMV Inc. (IMV), with 4.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.80% while institutional investors hold 21.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.70M, and float is at 54.90M with Short Float at 0.68%. Institutions hold 19.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ruffer LLP with over 6.8 million shares valued at $21.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.02% of the IMV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FIL LTD with 2.04 million shares valued at $3.55 million to account for 3.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of Montreal/Can/ which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $0.22 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 97929.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.