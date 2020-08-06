Inogen Inc. (INGN) down -55.16% since start of the year

Inogen Inc. (NASDAQ: INGN) is -55.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.22 and a high of $76.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The INGN stock was last observed hovering at around $30.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.08% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.13% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -15.73% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.72, the stock is 3.14% and -1.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 13.32% at the moment leaves the stock -29.48% off its SMA200. INGN registered -47.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.94.

The stock witnessed a -17.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.08%, and is 2.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 5.51% over the month.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) has around 1020 employees, a market worth around $715.75M and $360.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.79 and Fwd P/E is 59.84. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.82% and -54.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inogen Inc. (INGN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inogen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $86.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.50% in year-over-year returns.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Inogen Inc. (INGN), with 271.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 108.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.92M, and float is at 21.76M with Short Float at 11.66%. Institutions hold 107.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.72 million shares valued at $191.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.85% of the INGN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Novo Holdings A/S with 3.55 million shares valued at $183.36 million to account for 16.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.96 million shares representing 13.43% and valued at over $153.02 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 9.10% of the shares totaling 2.01 million with a market value of $103.64 million.

Inogen Inc. (INGN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Inogen Inc. (INGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McFarland Loren L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McFarland Loren L bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $42.93 per share for a total of $42931.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4481.0 shares.

Inogen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Lukatch Heath (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $43.01 per share for $86020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5481.0 shares of the INGN stock.

Inogen Inc. (INGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 18.49% up over the past 12 months. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is 228.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.79% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.54.