iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) – The -5.61% Downside Potential Remains

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) is 148.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.24 and a high of $177.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The IRTC stock was last observed hovering at around $169.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.04% off its average median price target of $180.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.95% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -35.78% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.09, the stock is 55.22% and 57.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 12.45% at the moment leaves the stock 106.05% off its SMA200. IRTC registered 133.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $120.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $102.80.

The stock witnessed a 50.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.57%, and is 40.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.18% over the week and 6.79% over the month.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) has around 997 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $229.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 238.00% and 7.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.20%).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.8 with sales reaching $42.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.40% in year-over-year returns.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC), with 253.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 125.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.84M, and float is at 26.78M with Short Float at 15.16%. Institutions hold 124.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 3.3 million shares valued at $268.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.19% of the IRTC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.49 million shares valued at $202.72 million to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.1 million shares representing 7.75% and valued at over $170.46 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 1.69 million with a market value of $137.45 million.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) Insider Activity

A total of 112 insider transactions have happened at iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vort David A, the company’s EVP, Sales. SEC filings show that Vort David A sold 5,264 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 27 at a price of $121.05 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16003.0 shares.

iRhythm Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 20 that Vort David A (EVP, Sales) sold a total of 5,264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 20 and was made at $119.76 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16003.0 shares of the IRTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, Vort David A (EVP, Sales) disposed off 5,264 shares at an average price of $113.91 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 16,003 shares of iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC).

iRhythm Technologies Inc. (IRTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ResMed Inc. (RMD) that is trading 59.79% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.9% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.74.