Is Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) a good stock to buy now?

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is 40.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.28 and a high of $36.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.64% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.39% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.91, the stock is 8.23% and 11.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 28.83% off its SMA200. TENB registered 51.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.88.

The stock witnessed a 13.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.94%, and is 10.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.97% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1397 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $398.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 612.36. Profit margin for the company is -22.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.29% and -7.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.30%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $109.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Top Institutional Holders

223 institutions hold shares in Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), with 15.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.18% while institutional investors hold 89.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.21M, and float is at 84.84M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 75.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 26.39 million shares valued at $576.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.06% of the TENB Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mackenzie Financial Corporation with 4.29 million shares valued at $93.86 million to account for 4.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Champlain Investment Partners, LLC which holds 4.15 million shares representing 4.10% and valued at over $90.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.73% of the shares totaling 3.77 million with a market value of $82.5 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 81 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Insight Holdings Group, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Insight Holdings Group, LLC sold 4,600,232 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $31.95 per share for a total of $146.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.4 million shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Insight Holdings Group, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,599,768 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $31.95 per share for $146.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80612.0 shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Yoran Amit (President, CEO and Chairman) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $34.55 for $2.07 million. The insider now directly holds 1,234,471 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).