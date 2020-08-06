Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 56.55% Upside

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is -38.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.67 and a high of $27.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.55% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 21.25% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is -15.88% and -12.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -21.84% off its SMA200. LNTH registered -43.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.25.

The stock witnessed a -13.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.39%, and is -17.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.78% over the week and 4.81% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 508 employees, a market worth around $918.86M and $331.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.44. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.33% and -53.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $87.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

247 institutions hold shares in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH), with 2.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 110.40% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 105.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.85 million shares valued at $74.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the LNTH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 4.5 million shares valued at $57.43 million to account for 6.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.11 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $39.63 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 4.53% of the shares totaling 3.03 million with a market value of $38.66 million.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heino Mary Anne, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Heino Mary Anne sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 23 at a price of $16.02 per share for a total of $48051.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.6 million shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Heino Mary Anne (President & CEO) sold a total of 22,125 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $16.01 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Bolla John J. (Chief Operations Officer) disposed off 2,422 shares at an average price of $14.29 for $34603.0. The insider now directly holds 60,419 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is 43.01% higher over the past 12 months. Quotient Limited (QTNT) is -33.40% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.26% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.