New Big Money Means Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) is -15.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.01 and a high of $105.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHAK stock was last observed hovering at around $50.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $51.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.48% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -8.69% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.91, the stock is -3.33% and -7.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock -14.76% off its SMA200. SHAK registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.42.

The stock witnessed a -5.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.70%, and is -1.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 4.87% over the month.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has around 7603 employees, a market worth around $2.37B and $544.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 276.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.98% and -53.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $128.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.40% in year-over-year returns.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.54% while institutional investors hold 89.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.44M, and float is at 32.52M with Short Float at 26.52%. Institutions hold 80.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.36 million shares valued at $164.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the SHAK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.1 million shares valued at $116.93 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Select Equity Group, Inc. which holds 2.89 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $109.21 million, while 12 West Capital Management, LP holds 7.33% of the shares totaling 2.8 million with a market value of $105.78 million.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Meyer Daniel Harris, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Meyer Daniel Harris sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $55.09 per share for a total of $1.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.27 million shares.

Shake Shack Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Meyer Daniel Harris (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $55.16 per share for $1.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the SHAK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, VIVIAN ROBERT T (Director) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $52.25 for $1.31 million. The insider now directly holds 10,312 shares of Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK).

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading 63.47% up over the past 12 months. Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) is -20.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.13% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.99.