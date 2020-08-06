Positives for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) as stock gains in recent trading

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) is -33.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.28 and a high of $31.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The URBN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.52% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -35.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.97, the stock is 15.16% and 11.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -12.54% off its SMA200. URBN registered -13.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.86.

The stock witnessed a 10.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.52%, and is 16.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.02% over the week and 5.39% over the month.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has around 9600 employees, a market worth around $1.77B and $3.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.38. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.48% and -39.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Urban Outfitters Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $675.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.50% year-over-year.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Top Institutional Holders

338 institutions hold shares in Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), with 40.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.28% while institutional investors hold 136.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 97.91M, and float is at 57.42M with Short Float at 13.29%. Institutions hold 80.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. with over 9.86 million shares valued at $140.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.08% of the URBN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 6.02 million shares valued at $85.79 million to account for 6.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.78 million shares representing 5.91% and valued at over $82.29 million, while Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 5.51% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $76.76 million.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) that is trading 5.09% up over the past 12 months. Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is -51.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.7% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.9.