Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Analysis & Forecast for August 2020

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) is -22.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $4.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The PTI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 45.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is 15.29% and 14.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -6.82% at the moment leaves the stock 2.34% off its SMA200. PTI registered 124.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4266 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4829.

The stock witnessed a 31.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.73%, and is 23.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $90.52M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 168.85% and -65.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-98.00%).

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $120k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -91.80% year-over-year.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI), with 9.31M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.86% while institutional investors hold 27.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.15M, and float is at 42.37M with Short Float at 5.98%. Institutions hold 22.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sphera Funds Management Ltd with over 2.54 million shares valued at $2.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.86% of the PTI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.83 million shares valued at $2.08 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.06 million shares representing 2.03% and valued at over $1.21 million, while Bain Capital Public Equity Management II, LLC holds 1.47% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $0.87 million.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by New Enterprise Associates 12, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that New Enterprise Associates 12, sold 1,166,755 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 27 at a price of $2.52 per share for a total of $2.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.27 million shares.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 26 that New Enterprise Associates 12, (10% Owner) sold a total of 117,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 26 and was made at $2.45 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.44 million shares of the PTI stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (PTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 64.38% up over the past 12 months. Natera Inc. (NTRA) is 90.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.16% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.15.