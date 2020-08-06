Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Is Up 185.99% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) is 185.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.42 and a high of $27.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRPL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -45.35% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.71, the stock is 20.51% and 35.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 108.73% off its SMA200. PRPL registered 282.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.45.

The stock witnessed a 32.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 141.14%, and is 18.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 6.75% over the month.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) has around 850 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $467.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 444.82 and Fwd P/E is 40.64. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 459.05% and -10.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.70%).

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $177.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.50% year-over-year.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL), with 867.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.67% while institutional investors hold 83.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.68M, and float is at 21.63M with Short Float at 14.28%. Institutions hold 80.49% of the Float.

Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGarvey Casey Kale, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that McGarvey Casey Kale sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $5.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Purple Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that InnoHold, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,618,405 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $10.50 per share for $16.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PRPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Pearce Terry Vernon (Co-Director of R&D) disposed off 1,618,405 shares at an average price of $10.50 for $16.99 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Purple Innovation Inc. (PRPL).