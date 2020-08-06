These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) is -49.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.65 and a high of $40.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEQP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.25% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -140.0% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.80, the stock is 25.65% and 17.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 8.04% at the moment leaves the stock -16.53% off its SMA200. CEQP registered -55.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.55.

The stock witnessed a 32.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.45%, and is 12.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.68% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has around 894 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $3.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.35 and Fwd P/E is 740.48. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 533.96% and -58.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $608.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Top Institutional Holders

156 institutions hold shares in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), with 5.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.38% while institutional investors hold 77.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.90M, and float is at 50.44M with Short Float at 7.19%. Institutions hold 71.97% of the Float.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) that is -45.18% lower over the past 12 months. PBF Energy Inc (PBF) is -59.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.33% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.