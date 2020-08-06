Things appear to be looking up for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) is -64.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $12.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $6.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 44.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 5.68% and -60.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 2.58% at the moment leaves the stock -65.78% off its SMA200. BLU registered -69.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5554 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.5722.

The stock witnessed a -20.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -73.74%, and is 9.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.92% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $155.15M and $0.02M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 20.87% and -76.89% from its 52-week high.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -168.90% this year.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), with 16.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.73% while institutional investors hold 75.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.69M, and float is at 43.57M with Short Float at 9.32%. Institutions hold 54.21% of the Float.