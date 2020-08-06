This Indicator Is Supporting Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) is 13.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 70.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.89, the stock is 12.31% and 24.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.56 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 42.42% off its SMA200. KTOV registered 13.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8166 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5738.

The stock witnessed a 2.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.83%, and is 14.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.59% over the week and 8.23% over the month.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $139.28M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 306.82% and -37.85% from its 52-week high.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kitov Pharma Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.67% while institutional investors hold 29.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.04M, and float is at 33.47M with Short Float at 42.63%. Institutions hold 28.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 3.46 million shares valued at $1.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the KTOV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is CVI Holdings, LLC with 1.98 million shares valued at $0.6 million to account for 1.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.56 million shares representing 0.35% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.48 million with a market value of $0.15 million.