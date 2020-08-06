U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) is -78.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The USWS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $0.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -50.0% lower than the price target low of $0.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.45, the stock is 5.02% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 9.46% at the moment leaves the stock -54.33% off its SMA200. USWS registered -83.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4721 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6826.

The stock witnessed a -13.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is -2.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.12% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) has around 871 employees, a market worth around $31.25M and $487.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.94% and -87.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.40%).

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $43.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -47.30% year-over-year.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS), with 6.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.14% while institutional investors hold 79.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.62M, and float is at 36.85M with Short Float at 1.84%. Institutions hold 72.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Crestview Partners III GP, L.P. with over 20.38 million shares valued at $6.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.80% of the USWS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TCW Group, Inc. (The) with 10.0 million shares valued at $3.0 million to account for 14.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.34 million shares representing 7.81% and valued at over $1.6 million, while Southpaw Asset Management LP holds 2.83% of the shares totaling 1.93 million with a market value of $0.58 million.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MATLIN DAVID J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MATLIN DAVID J bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $1.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.01 million shares.