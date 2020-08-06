What should you know before buying stock in Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) is 91.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.99 and a high of $4.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $4.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.67% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -56.68% lower than the price target low of $2.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.34, the stock is 21.03% and 63.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.82 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock 106.63% off its SMA200. EXK registered 80.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9406 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0253.

The stock witnessed a 102.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 194.27%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $682.60M and $114.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.88. Profit margin for the company is -44.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 338.38% and -9.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.20%).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $40.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -267.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.70% in year-over-year returns.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 27.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.84M, and float is at 142.64M with Short Float at 4.49%. Institutions hold 27.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 7.88 million shares valued at $10.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.08% of the EXK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 4.54 million shares valued at $6.08 million to account for 2.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Merian Global Investors (UK) Ltd. which holds 3.29 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $7.49 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.48% of the shares totaling 2.29 million with a market value of $3.07 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 87.79% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 67.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.22% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.