Which institution holds the most shares in Triumph Group Inc. (TGI)

Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) is -73.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $29.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The TGI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -261.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.22, the stock is -4.59% and -16.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 6.65% at the moment leaves the stock -53.48% off its SMA200. TGI registered -70.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.89.

The stock witnessed a -25.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.19%, and is -4.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has around 9989 employees, a market worth around $345.68M and $2.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.49. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.07% and -75.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Triumph Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $494.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.10% year-over-year.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.48% while institutional investors hold 105.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.75M, and float is at 51.04M with Short Float at 6.42%. Institutions hold 103.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.64 million shares valued at $51.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.72% of the TGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.16 million shares valued at $48.38 million to account for 13.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.19 million shares representing 11.94% and valued at over $41.87 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 7.44% of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $26.11 million.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 29 times.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CPI Aerostructures Inc. (CVU) that is trading -54.02% down over the past 12 months. Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is -9.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.91% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.