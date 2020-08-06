Which Institutions Own Shares In Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is -8.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $8.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.14% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 16.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.52, the stock is 8.15% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 2.59% at the moment leaves the stock 11.75% off its SMA200. VKTX registered 3.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.39.

The stock witnessed a 10.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.57%, and is 11.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.22% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 130.67% and -15.22% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

202 institutions hold shares in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX), with 7.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.98% while institutional investors hold 63.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 72.49M, and float is at 63.20M with Short Float at 15.77%. Institutions hold 56.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.82 million shares valued at $41.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.13% of the VKTX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.75 million shares valued at $22.22 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 3.64 million shares representing 5.01% and valued at over $17.04 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.62% of the shares totaling 3.36 million with a market value of $15.74 million.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $7.35 per share for a total of $95550.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26250.0 shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) that is trading -47.69% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.24% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.61.