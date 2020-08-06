Who are the Institutional Holders in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT)?

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) is -54.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.03 and a high of $48.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The BOOT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.1% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.68% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -72.46% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.42, the stock is 15.38% and 3.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 10.33% at the moment leaves the stock -22.10% off its SMA200. BOOT registered -33.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.88.

The stock witnessed a -3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.89%, and is 11.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $578.71M and $845.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.40 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.20% and -53.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $181.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.50% year-over-year.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Top Institutional Holders

307 institutions hold shares in Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT), with 91.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 111.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.78M, and float is at 28.74M with Short Float at 22.02%. Institutions hold 111.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.18 million shares valued at $54.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.48% of the BOOT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.08 million shares valued at $26.87 million to account for 7.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 1.88 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $24.28 million, while William Blair Investment Management, LLC holds 5.08% of the shares totaling 1.47 million with a market value of $18.96 million.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grijalva Laurie Marie, the company’s Chief Merchandise Officer. SEC filings show that Grijalva Laurie Marie sold 19,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 29 at a price of $39.91 per share for a total of $0.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2122.0 shares.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Grijalva Laurie Marie (Chief Merchandise Officer) sold a total of 10,123 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $42.49 per share for $0.43 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2122.0 shares of the BOOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, Hackman Gregory V. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 48,405 shares at an average price of $42.52 for $2.06 million. The insider now directly holds 23,634 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT).

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) that is trading 11.35% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.43% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.43.