Who is the Top Investor In Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) is -10.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.44 and a high of $8.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The HLIT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -13.22% lower than the price target low of $5.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is 23.44% and 25.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.19 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock 1.04% off its SMA200. HLIT registered -1.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.82.

The stock witnessed a 41.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.25%, and is 27.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 4.89% over the month.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has around 807 employees, a market worth around $708.39M and $401.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 42.80. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.73% and -23.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmonic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $82.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.40% in year-over-year returns.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), with 3.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.78% while institutional investors hold 91.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 95.58M, and float is at 93.16M with Short Float at 7.07%. Institutions hold 87.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.78 million shares valued at $90.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.33% of the HLIT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.05 million shares valued at $80.95 million to account for 14.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Scopia Capital Management LP which holds 6.21 million shares representing 6.43% and valued at over $35.75 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.20% of the shares totaling 5.99 million with a market value of $34.48 million.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARSHMAN PATRICK, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HARSHMAN PATRICK sold 63,662 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 19 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.98 million shares.

Harmonic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that HARSHMAN PATRICK (President and CEO) sold a total of 52,821 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $7.02 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.92 million shares of the HLIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 12, Haltmayer Neven (SVP, Video R&D) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $8.25 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 173,008 shares of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT).

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Belden Inc. (BDC) that is trading -27.27% down over the past 12 months. CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) is -27.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.28% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.75.