Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.25% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 55.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.70, the stock is 7.00% and -0.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 8.17% off its SMA200. AGRX registered 171.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6533 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6875.

The stock witnessed a -2.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.59%, and is 12.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 5.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 671.43% and -43.34% from its 52-week high.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.70% this year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Top Institutional Holders

72 institutions hold shares in Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX), with 601.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.69% while institutional investors hold 39.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.65M, and float is at 67.07M with Short Float at 6.73%. Institutions hold 38.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.92 million shares valued at $29.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.25% of the AGRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Investor AB with 3.51 million shares valued at $6.53 million to account for 4.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.41 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $6.34 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $2.58 million.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $1.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15.92 million shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Reilly Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $2.35 per share for $58750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25000.0 shares of the AGRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Reilly Dennis (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.32 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 59,806 shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX).

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) that is trading -3.13% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 3.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.03% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.14.