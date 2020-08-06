Why Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) is -87.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $9.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The BORR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -940.0% lower than the price target low of $0.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 5.76% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -69.86% off its SMA200. BORR registered -86.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.39%.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.92%, and is 15.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 9.65% over the month.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) has around 694 employees, a market worth around $171.10M and $386.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 328.69% and -88.60% from its 52-week high.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.50% this year.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.97M, and float is at 72.42M with Short Float at 2.14%.