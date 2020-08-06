Why IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is the topic of conversation today

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) is 5.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $5.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $1.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.88% off the consensus price target high of $4.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.88% higher than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.62, the stock is 26.96% and 13.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing 2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 4.10% off its SMA200. IMAC registered -62.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.3417 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.3454.

The stock witnessed a 25.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.24%, and is 22.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.97% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) has around 108 employees, a market worth around $17.73M and $15.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 285.71% and -69.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.20%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $2.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.40% year-over-year.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), with 4.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.38% while institutional investors hold 1.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.61M, and float is at 8.94M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 0.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 42492.0 shares valued at $85833.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the IMAC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 5628.0 shares valued at $11368.0 to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 4900.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $9898.0, while TrustCore Financial Services LLC holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2000.0 with a market value of $2500.0.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ervin Jeffrey S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ervin Jeffrey S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $1450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

IMAC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Ervin Jeffrey S (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $2.16 per share for $1294.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the IMAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Ervin Jeffrey S (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 600 shares at an average price of $2.08 for $1250.0. The insider now directly holds 262,300 shares of IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC).