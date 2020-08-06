Why Shares of Net Element Inc. (NETE) Are Going Crazy

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) is 419.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $19.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The NETE stock was last observed hovering at around $16.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 40.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.87, the stock is 1.98% and 62.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -10.80% at the moment leaves the stock 224.11% off its SMA200. NETE registered 359.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 416.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.94.

The stock witnessed a 28.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 801.08%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 14.30% over the month.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $75.02M and $65.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 910.19% and -22.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Analyst Forecasts

Net Element Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $15.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Net Element Inc. (NETE), with 685.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.33% while institutional investors hold 7.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.12M, and float is at 3.52M with Short Float at 4.61%. Institutions hold 6.62% of the Float.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Net Element Inc. (NETE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 5 times.

Net Element Inc. (NETE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading -0.20% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.3% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.