WidePoint Corporation (WYY) on Track to Reach $0.90 in a Year

WidePoint Corporation (AMEX: WYY) is 85.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $0.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The WYY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.78, the stock is 15.27% and 18.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 6.04% at the moment leaves the stock 64.89% off its SMA200. WYY registered 80.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6951 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5222.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.75%, and is 9.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.79% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) has around 249 employees, a market worth around $64.14M and $119.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 185.00 and Fwd P/E is 37.00. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.30% and -20.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Analyst Forecasts

WidePoint Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $39.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 60.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.30% in year-over-year returns.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in WidePoint Corporation (WYY), with 6.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.59% while institutional investors hold 23.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 83.84M, and float is at 78.81M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 21.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 12.77 million shares valued at $4.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the WYY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $0.69 million to account for 2.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.55 million shares representing 1.80% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Blue Zone Wealth Advisors, LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 0.54 million with a market value of $0.37 million.

WidePoint Corporation (WYY) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at WidePoint Corporation (WYY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 369,747 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $0.57 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.38 million shares.

WidePoint Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (10% Owner) sold a total of 520,253 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $0.54 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.75 million shares of the WYY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 1,061,441 shares at an average price of $0.57 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 9,268,081 shares of WidePoint Corporation (WYY).

WidePoint Corporation (WYY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 5.46% up over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -18.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.71% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 82890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.04.