Will BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is 22.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $6.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.62% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 15.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.21, the stock is -12.06% and -9.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.06 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock 26.39% off its SMA200. BCRX registered 48.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6857 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.6583.

The stock witnessed a -14.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.09%, and is -4.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $758.99M and $47.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 205.07% and -33.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.10%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $2.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

186 institutions hold shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 91.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.16M, and float is at 135.46M with Short Float at 22.96%. Institutions hold 90.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.4 million shares valued at $26.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.59% of the BCRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.95 million shares valued at $21.89 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 8.77 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $17.54 million, while Eversept Partners, LP holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 7.54 million with a market value of $15.08 million.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stonehouse Jon P, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Stonehouse Jon P bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $1.45 per share for a total of $72500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.78 million shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Sniecinski Megan (Chief Business Officer) bought a total of 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $1.45 per share for $65250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LEE KENNETH B JR (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $7250.0. The insider now directly holds 15,252 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading 65.84% up over the past 12 months. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 9.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.67% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.64.