WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -33.56% Change This Year

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ: WKEY) is -33.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $22.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The WKEY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.05% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -64.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -64.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.85, the stock is 34.74% and 44.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing 26.28% at the moment leaves the stock 27.87% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.23.

The stock witnessed a 10.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.74%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 23.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 152.56% and -55.77% from its 52-week high.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WISeKey International Holding AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/30/2020.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), with institutional investors hold 0.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.69M, and float is at 5.35M with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 0.04% of the Float.