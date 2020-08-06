Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) is -14.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.44 and a high of $2.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The XBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 12.91% and 19.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 6.50% at the moment leaves the stock 16.27% off its SMA200. XBIO registered -41.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1131 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0291.

The stock witnessed a 23.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.20%, and is 6.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.07% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) has around 4 employees, a market worth around $7.77M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 197.73% and -45.19% from its 52-week high.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $60k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1,076.50% year-over-year.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO), with 925.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.72% while institutional investors hold 8.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.23M, and float is at 5.36M with Short Float at 6.20%. Institutions hold 7.43% of the Float.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (XBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.