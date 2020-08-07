A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) is 84.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.76 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The HMY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $5.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.70 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -88.98% lower than the price target low of $3.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.69, the stock is 4.60% and 41.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock 84.31% off its SMA200. HMY registered 125.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.77.

The stock witnessed a 15.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.98%, and is 4.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.68% over the month.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has around 32837 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.12. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.11% and -12.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.40% this year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Top Institutional Holders

144 institutions hold shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), with institutional investors hold 36.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 535.00M, and float is at 493.69M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 36.03% of the Float.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 128.95% up over the past 12 months. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is 320.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.58% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.