AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) turns bullish with gain of 0.86 points

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is -40.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.62 and a high of $53.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMCX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.86% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.03% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -23.95% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.55, the stock is -3.12% and -9.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 3.79% at the moment leaves the stock -26.06% off its SMA200. AMCX registered -54.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.36%, and is 0.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) has around 2114 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $3.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.38 and Fwd P/E is 3.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.03% and -56.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.90%).

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMC Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.46 with sales reaching $621.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.30% in year-over-year returns.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Top Institutional Holders

413 institutions hold shares in AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.81% while institutional investors hold 116.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.48M, and float is at 38.47M with Short Float at 24.14%. Institutions hold 111.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ClearBridge Investments, LLC with over 5.73 million shares valued at $139.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.13% of the AMCX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.12 million shares valued at $124.36 million to account for 12.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 4.06 million shares representing 10.01% and valued at over $98.71 million, while Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc. holds 7.08% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $69.79 million.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Discovery Inc. (DISCA) that is trading -27.56% down over the past 12 months. MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN) is -45.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.96% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.14.