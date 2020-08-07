Analysts suggest Office Depot Inc. (ODP) could spike 46.57% in a year

Office Depot Inc. (NASDAQ: ODP) is -31.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $29.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The ODP stock was last observed hovering at around $20.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.59% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.57% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.89% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is -14.75% and -20.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -7.84% at the moment leaves the stock -16.43% off its SMA200. ODP registered 6.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.83.

The stock witnessed a -15.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.97%, and is -15.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.82% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) has around 40000 employees, a market worth around $984.18M and $10.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.75 and Fwd P/E is 5.09. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.03% and -37.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Office Depot Inc. (ODP) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Office Depot Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.96 with sales reaching $2.55B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Top Institutional Holders

302 institutions hold shares in Office Depot Inc. (ODP), with 904.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 95.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.63M, and float is at 49.27M with Short Float at 8.77%. Institutions hold 93.72% of the Float.

Office Depot Inc. (ODP) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Office Depot Inc. (ODP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mohan Stephen M., the company’s EVP – Business Solutions Div. SEC filings show that Mohan Stephen M. sold 33,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $74257.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.