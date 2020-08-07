Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) up 63.71% since start of the year

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) is 63.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The AVXL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.5% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 47.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.24, the stock is -5.77% and -5.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.01 million and changing -6.81% at the moment leaves the stock 21.95% off its SMA200. AVXL registered 71.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6820 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8579.

The stock witnessed a -10.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.95%, and is -5.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.15% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.73% and -32.81% from its 52-week high.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.20% this year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL), with 2.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 25.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.35M, and float is at 57.64M with Short Float at 11.97%. Institutions hold 24.24% of the Float.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) that is trading 27.98% up over the past 12 months. Palatin Technologies Inc. (PTN) is -34.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.88% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.94.