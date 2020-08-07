Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) makes 13.31% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) is 1.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAST stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.56% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.15, the stock is 31.93% and 42.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 8.33% at the moment leaves the stock 43.04% off its SMA200. TAST registered -17.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.02.

The stock witnessed a 45.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 109.06%, and is 13.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.88% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has around 31500 employees, a market worth around $387.46M and $1.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 629.52% and -23.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $363.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -524.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), with 18.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.74% while institutional investors hold 91.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.64M, and float is at 34.69M with Short Float at 9.20%. Institutions hold 59.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Private Capital Management, Inc. with over 2.86 million shares valued at $5.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.42% of the TAST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.68 million shares valued at $4.88 million to account for 5.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.53 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $4.61 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 2.2 million with a market value of $4.0 million.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARRIS DAVID, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HARRIS DAVID bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $2.27 per share for a total of $90600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Perelman Matthew Terker (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $3.93 per share for $98343.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50024.0 shares of the TAST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Hartmann Markus (VP, GC, Secretary) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $3.84 for $9592.0. The insider now directly holds 52,500 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST).

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) that is trading -38.05% down over the past 12 months. Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) is -43.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.54% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.83.