Check out this: Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is on the verge of a huge rally

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is -76.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $31.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.06% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 40.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.19, the stock is -6.70% and -28.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -6.50% at the moment leaves the stock -54.91% off its SMA200. TALO registered -60.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.62.

The stock witnessed a -14.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.04%, and is 3.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 7.10% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 440 employees, a market worth around $481.59M and $936.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.24. Profit margin for the company is 34.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.80% and -77.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.33 with sales reaching $155.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -77.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.00% in year-over-year returns.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in Talos Energy Inc. (TALO), with 786.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.15% while institutional investors hold 123.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.24M, and float is at 34.18M with Short Float at 6.48%. Institutions hold 122.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 25.58 million shares valued at $235.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 39.15% of the TALO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. with 19.19 million shares valued at $110.35 million to account for 29.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Carlyle Group Inc. which holds 4.96 million shares representing 7.59% and valued at over $28.52 million, while Mackay-Shields LLC holds 5.31% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $31.91 million.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 17 times.