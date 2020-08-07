CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) is -58.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.81 and a high of $49.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVI stock was last observed hovering at around $17.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.41% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -10.87% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.63, the stock is -13.03% and -17.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -42.85% off its SMA200. CVI registered -64.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.56%.

The stock witnessed a -9.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.81%, and is -13.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has around 1486 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $6.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.71 and Fwd P/E is 27.13. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.42% and -66.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is a “Underweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.00% this year.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Top Institutional Holders

321 institutions hold shares in CVR Energy Inc. (CVI), with 2.01k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 94.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.50M, and float is at 29.32M with Short Float at 7.99%. Institutions hold 94.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Icahn, Carl, C. with over 71.2 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 70.82% of the CVI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.87 million shares valued at $64.05 million to account for 3.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.76 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $45.7 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $36.48 million.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading -32.09% down over the past 12 months. Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is -60.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.