Dissecting LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) top performing stock: Get the Stats

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) is 63.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.08 and a high of $59.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The LPSN stock was last observed hovering at around $56.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.21% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.55% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -40.33% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.34, the stock is 45.32% and 53.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 7.50% at the moment leaves the stock 74.10% off its SMA200. LPSN registered 68.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.89.

The stock witnessed a 36.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.38%, and is 44.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.58% over the week and 5.94% over the month.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) has around 1341 employees, a market worth around $3.87B and $303.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 328.55% and 1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.40%).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LivePerson Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $91.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -263.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.00% in year-over-year returns.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in LivePerson Inc. (LPSN), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.20% while institutional investors hold 104.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.39M, and float is at 60.80M with Short Float at 16.36%. Institutions hold 97.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.11 million shares valued at $207.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.76% of the LPSN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.06 million shares valued at $206.17 million to account for 13.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.55 million shares representing 9.90% and valued at over $149.11 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 3.22 million with a market value of $73.36 million.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlough Daryl, the company’s SVP, Global & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that Carlough Daryl sold 2,214 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $47.50 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25713.0 shares.

LivePerson Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Carlough Daryl (SVP, Global & Corp Controller) sold a total of 3,417 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $45.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25713.0 shares of the LPSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Wesemann William (Director) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $44.09 for $88180.0. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN).

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 46.70% up over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 3.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.43% from the last report on Jun 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.68.